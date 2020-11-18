Also available on the nbc app

Naya Rivera's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County and others — four months after the actress tragically drowned in Lake Piru. According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the complaint alleges that the pontoon boat Rivera rented on July 8, 2020 was not equipped with any security mechanisms or life-saving flotation devices, which plaintiffs say is in direct violation of California law. Furthermore, it has also been claimed that there were no signs or adequate warnings posted around the area relating to the dangers of swimming in the lake. In addition to the late "Glee" star's estate, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is also named to oversee the interest of their 5-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

