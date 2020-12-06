Also available on the nbc app

Naya Rivera's loved ones are embracing the holiday spirit for their first Christmas without her. The late "Glee" star's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and their son, Josey, put up their tree together over the weekend and Ryan documented the sweet family moment on Instagram. The actor gave his little boy a boost so he could put the finishing touches on their festive decorations as the pair also sported matching Santa hats.

