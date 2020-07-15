Also available on the NBC app

As Naya Rivera's family, friends and fans continue to mourn her death, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is also struggling with the news. PEOPLE magazine reports that the actor, who shares 4-year-old son Josey with the late "Glee" star, has barely slept since her disappearance. "It's just a nightmare," a source said. "Although he wasn't with Naya, it's Josey's mom. Josey needs his mom. Ryan can't imagine raising [him] without Naya. It's the most devastating situation."

