Also available on the nbc app

Like many around the world, Naya Rivera's ex-fiancé Big Sean is also feeling the weight of her loss. The rapper shared a heartbreaking tribute to his former love, days after she was confirmed dead by authorities following a boating trip to Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey. "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person," the musician wrote. "I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real." Big Sean's romance with the late "Glee" star began in 2013, and the pair got engaged that same year. However, the two eventually called it quits six months later.

Appearing: