Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry is heartbroken over the “Glee” actress’ disappearance. The 34-year-old actor posted an emotional statement on his Instagram page as the search for Naya continues. The “Smart Guy” star shared a black and white photo of Naya, where he wrote, “My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder.”

