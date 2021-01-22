Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Dorsey is applauding his son for being so strong through a very difficult 2020. The ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera shared an Instagram tribute to their 5-year-old for how he's handled things following the tragic death of his late mother in July. "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old. Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience," referring to the Carolina Panthers' famous rallying cry. "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

Appearing: