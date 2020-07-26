Also available on the NBC app

Naya Rivera's ex-husband is publicly grieving her loss for the first time. Ryan Dorsey broke his silence on the "Glee" star's death in a heartbreaking and vulnerable Instagram post over the weekend, sharing candidly just how much he's struggling to process the tragedy. Ryan went on to express gratitude for the outpouring of support he and Naya's loved ones have received and the fond memories he'll always cherish, especially as he continues watching their 4-year-old son, Josey, grow up. Naya's sister, Nickayla, also mourned on social media, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair alongside a touching tribute.

