Police currently see no reason to question Naya Rivera's son further as search and recovery efforts for the "Glee" star continue. Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow told reporters on Friday that 4-year-old Josey was interviewed "extensively" after Naya disappeared while boating with the youngster on Lake Piru outside Los Angeles. Authorities previously confirmed that Josey had given enough information for investigators to conclude that Naya never made it out of he water, either to shore or back to the boat, and Buschow said they have all the eyewitness accounts they need at this time.

