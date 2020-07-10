Also available on the nbc app

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing during an outing with her son, authorities revealed on Thursday, announcing in a statement that "all indications" point to the "Glee" star having drowned. The actress was last seen renting a boat on Lake Piru outside Los Angeles with 4-year-old Josey on Wednesday. When the pair didn't return at their scheduled time, rental company employees went to look for them. A 911 caller told the dispatcher that Josey was in the boat alone, which police later confirmed. In a press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Eric Buschow told reporters that Josey provided enough information for investigators to conclude that Naya never made it out of the water, either to shore or back to the boat.

Appearing: