The Ventura County Sherriff’s Office is providing an update as the search for Naya Rivera continues. Naya was reported missing on July 8 after she failed to return the boat at the end of the three-hour rental. Naya’s son was later located on the boat, asleep and wearing his life vest. His mother was not on the boat, and authorities shared in a press conference on Thursday that they have no reason to believe that Naya ever made it to shore. Today, police are sharing a series of videos demonstrating the difficulty of the search conditions.

