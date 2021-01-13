Also available on the nbc app

Naya Rivera is never too far from hearts of her loved ones. Six months after her tragic death, the late actress and singer was showered with heartfelt tributes from her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and former "Glee" co-stars for what would have been her 34th birthday on Jan. 12. Dorsey commemorated the bittersweet occasion by posting a throwback photo of the pair with their son, Josey. "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone," he wrote. "34… I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha… Rest easy, old lady." Amber Riley also got emotional in a message to her dear friend that read in part, "There hasn't been a day where you don't cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together. I'm listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin' wine and eating very fancy charcuterie in your honor today."

