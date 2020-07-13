Also available on the nbc app

The search for Naya Rivera has come to an end. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a press conference on July 13 that the body recovered hours earlier from Lake Piru was that of the "Glee" star. The sad news comes days after the actress went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Ahead of the tragic announcement, Naya's loved ones, friends and former co-stars were photographed gathering on the shore of the lake where she disappeared.

