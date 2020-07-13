Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead At 33

CLIP07/13/20
Also available on the nbc app

The search for Naya Rivera has come to an end. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a press conference on July 13 that the body recovered hours earlier from Lake Piru was that of the "Glee" star. The sad news comes days after the actress went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Ahead of the tragic announcement, Naya's loved ones, friends and former co-stars were photographed gathering on the shore of the lake where she disappeared.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, naya rivera, deaths, Glee, Celebrity news
S2020 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.