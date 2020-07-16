Also available on the nbc app

The world is still mourning the loss of Naya Rivera, who died during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey on July 8. An autopsy determined that the "Glee" star's cause of death was drowning and ruled it an accident. Access Hollywood looks back on Naya's television beginnings, her candid revelations in her bestselling memoir and her bond with Josey. "He is my whole world. I'm a mother and a wife. I do other awesome things but at the end of the day those are the things I care about the most," she told Access in a 2016 interview.

Appearing: