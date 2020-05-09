Also available on the nbc app

Nathan Lane joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor looked back at his iconic film “Birdcage” and revealed that Robin Williams didn’t want to dress in drag for the role after recently finishing “Mrs. Doubtfire” so that’s how he ended up with the role. Nathan, who stars in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” shared why he took such a different role playing a cop in the Showtime hit.

