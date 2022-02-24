Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Nathan Chen Reacts To Elton John Congratulating Him For Winning Olympic Gold: 'That Was Crazy'

CLIP02/23/22
Also available on the nbc app

After competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, figure skater Nathan Chen is back in the U.S. with two medals: gold for men's singles and silver for the team event! He skated to an Elton John medley – and the singer tweeted about it! "That was crazy. It's nuts to think that he even knows that I exist. It was really cool to see that tweet," Nathan told Access Hollywood of the shoutout. He also reflected on becoming the first Asian American man to earn an Olympic medal in figure skating.

Appearing:
Tags: nathan chen, Elton John, figure skating, olympics, sports, celebrity
S2022 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.