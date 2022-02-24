Also available on the nbc app

After competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, figure skater Nathan Chen is back in the U.S. with two medals: gold for men's singles and silver for the team event! He skated to an Elton John medley – and the singer tweeted about it! "That was crazy. It's nuts to think that he even knows that I exist. It was really cool to see that tweet," Nathan told Access Hollywood of the shoutout. He also reflected on becoming the first Asian American man to earn an Olympic medal in figure skating.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution