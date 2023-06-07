Prior to marrying Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman was romantically linked to several A-listers. Access Hollywood is taking a look back at the “Thor” star’s relationship timeline. The “Star Wars” alum was spotted spending some time with Gael Garcia Bernal on and off from 2004 to 2007. She was linked to Jake Gyllenhaal in 2006, when they were spotted on a date in New York City, although the pair never confirmed their rumored fling. In 2007, she was spotted snuggling with Nathan Bogle at the U.S. Open in September. Shortly after, the “Jackie” star was then linked to musician Devendra Banhart in 2008. After Devendra, Natalie started dating her now husband Benjamin Millepied. The pair got married in 2012 after meeting on the set of “Black Swan” in 2009. The duo share two kids—a son named Aleph and daughter named Amalia.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight