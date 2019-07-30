Natalie Portman Surprises Ambitious Teen During Speech

Also available on the NBC app

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from WE Day, Natalie Portman surprised ambitious 17-year-old Ayla Cimen as she discussed the work she's doing for her community. The Credo High School student from Rohnert Park, Calif., is very passionate about the environment after having grown up with parents who were Greenpeace activists. The WE Day Special airs on ABC on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and is made possible by title partner The Allstate Foundation and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft.

