Natalie Portman is going for the goal! The National Women's Soccer League awarded a group, which is led by Natalie, the rights to form a new soccer team in Los Angeles, and the team already has a pretty impressive list of Hollywood celebs attached to it. Jennifer Garner, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba and a handful of famous female athletes have signed on to invest in the new team.

