Natalie Portman Says She Regrets Signing A Petition In Support Of Roman Polanski

Also available on the NBC app

Natalie Portman revealed to Buzzfeed News that she "very much [regrets]" her decision to sign a petition in support of Roman Polanski following his 2009 arrest in Switzerland. Polanski faced possible extradition after fleeing the United States decades prior following his guilty plea to a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. Read Buzzfeed's Q&A with Natalie <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/kateaurthur/natalie-portman-is-woke?utm_term=.qq2QgJYK0#.ofy23K6gl">here</a>.

Appearing: