Natalie Portman Reveals Her Surprising Connection To Britney Spears: Find Out How They Met

Natalie Portman and Britney Spears are the childhood pair we didn't see coming! Natalie stopped by "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" and opened up about her surprising connection to the "Slumber Party" singer, who she first met more than 26 years ago while they understudied for the same part in an off-Broadway musical. Britney later left the show to join the cast of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," and the girls reunited as teens when they hosted a New Year's Eve party together in New York City in 2002. "She was really great," Natalie told Lilly of Britney.

