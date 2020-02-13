Also available on the NBC app

Natalie Portman is setting the record straight following Rose McGowan's blistering critique of her fashion choice at the 2020 Oscars. McGowan slammed Portman's activism and called out her "fake support of women" after the "Black Swan" actress wore a cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors to the award ceremony. But instead of clapping back, Portman released a statement to People agreeing with McGowan's point of view. She wrote in part, "I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me brave for wearing a garment with women's names on it. Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein in the last few weeks, under incredible pressure."

