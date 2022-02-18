Main Content

Natalie Portman is dancing her way onto TikTok! The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star grooved to the music for her very first video on the platform on Wednesday. Angel City FC, the women's soccer team she co-founded and is a part owner of, shared a video with text that read, "When you realize there's no pro women's soccer team in LA… so you start one." Underneath those words, the actress adorably shuffled side-to-side to Frank Ocean's "Lost."

