Natalia Dyer is best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler on "Stranger Things" and she's now starring in the movie "Yes, God, Yes." The reviews for her performance as a Catholic school girl going through a sexual awakening are off-the-charts positive, making her a definite one to watch. Natalia chats with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the exciting new role and shares her memories of her very first film role in "Hannah Montana: The Movie." "Yes, God, Yes" is playing in select drive-ins and available on digital and Video on Demand now.

