Natalia Bryant went to prom — again! The 18-year-old attended her second senior formal and she gave fans a look at her glamorous transformation on Instagram. The model posted a video of herself wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana floral-print dress. Natalia went to her first prom celebration on May 17, where she dazzled in an off-the-shoulder pink gown. The teenager posted a sweet snap of her gorgeous dress on her Instagram on Monday and mom Vanessa Bryant gushed over the adorable prom photo, commenting, “I love you baby.”

