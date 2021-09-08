Main Content

Natalia Bryant Says Kobe Bryant Was 'The Best Girl Dad Ever': 'I Love Talking About' Him

CLIP09/08/21
Natalia Bryant is sharing some of her favorite memories of her late dad, Kobe Bryant. In a new cover story for Teen Vogue, the USC film student opened up about her father-daughter bonding with the Lakers legend, including the time he took her to a midnight screening of "The Rise of Skywalker." She told the magazine, "He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about Star Wars too. It was so much fun."

Tags: Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Teen Vogue, celebrity
