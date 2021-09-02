Also available on the nbc app

Natalia Bryant is opening up about how much her late dad, Kobe Bryant, has influenced her life. In a rare interview with IMG Models that was released on Thursday, the 18 year old talked about her dad while answering questions about herself, revealing how he is impacting her future. Natalia signed with IMG Models in February. In August she started her freshman year at the University of Southern California and is pursuing a degree in film. During the interview she also revealed that watching movies is a way she bonded with her NBA Hall of Famer dad.

