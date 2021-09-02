Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Natalia Bryant Reveals How Her Dad Kobe Bryant Inspired Her Career In Rare Video

CLIP09/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Natalia Bryant is opening up about how much her late dad, Kobe Bryant, has influenced her life. In a rare interview with IMG Models that was released on Thursday, the 18 year old talked about her dad while answering questions about herself, revealing how he is impacting her future. Natalia signed with IMG Models in February. In August she started her freshman year at the University of Southern California and is pursuing a degree in film. During the interview she also revealed that watching movies is a way she bonded with her NBA Hall of Famer dad.

Appearing:
Tags: Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, img models, Vanessa Bryant, USC
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.