Also available on the nbc app

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter is a high school graduate! Natalia Bryant celebrated the major milestone with her mom and loved ones on Friday, and she included a heartfelt tribute to her late dad and sister Gianna with a special message. The 18-year-old’s cap featured one of Kobe’s most iconic quotes written along the border, and the intricate design also displayed the initials “K” and “G” in silver rhinestones as a special nod to the basketball icon and Gigi, who both died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Appearing: