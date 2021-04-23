Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant has one special bond with her eldest daughter Natalia. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo gave fans an intimate glance into "their special relationship" in a new short film for BVLGARI and Vogue titled it, "A Mother's Legacy." "People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel. That's the lesson that I've carried throughout my life. You're the strongest person I've ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that's rare in mother-daughter relationships," Natalia said of her mom.

