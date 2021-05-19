Main Content

Natalia Bryant Dazzles In Pink Prom Dress For High School Senior Prom: See Her Sweet Style!

Natalia Bryant is pretty in pink in her prom dress! The 18-year-old attended her senior prom over the weekend and posted a picture of her beautiful dress on Instagram on Monday, captioning the sweet pic “Prom” with a heart emoji. Natalia dazzled in a pink off-the-shoulder, tea-length tulle gown that she paired with beige sandals and a matching pink and white corsage. She wore her hair in loose waves and sported a natural makeup look. Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, actually wasn’t there to send her eldest daughter off to prom because she was at Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. The loving mom revealed on Instagram that Natalia’s senior prom coincided with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony this past weekend, which is why Natalia wasn’t at the event. But Natalia still honored her late dad by receiving his hall of fame jacket that weekend.

