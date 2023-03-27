Three students and three adult staff members were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville, Tenn., per the Nashville Police Department. The shooter was identified as a “heavily armed” 28-year-old woman who was killed by police, authorities tell NBC News. And now stars like Jane Lynch, Katie Couric, Jana Kramer, Maren Morris and more are sharing their reaction to the tragedy on social media. Nashville PD shared an update on Twitter saying, “An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.”

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight