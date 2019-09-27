Nash Grier And Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Share Intimate Photos From Son's Birth In Living Room

Also available on the NBC app

Welcome to the world, Malakai Giavasis-Grier! Nash Grier and fiancée Taylor Giavasis shared the first photos of their newborn son two days after she gave birth in the couple's living room. "My 10.4 pound angel came earth-side completely unmedicated," she posted. "Home birth was the most intense experience of my lifetime and showed me my strength could go far beyond any boundary." Nash first announced baby Malakai's arrival on Twitter by giving a sweet shoutout to his "superhuman" future wife. Congrats to the happy family of three!

