Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Newman is on the mend. The NASCAR driver appeared to be in good spirits two days after a terrifying crash at the Daytona 500 in which his car flipped, rolled and slid across the finish line upside down in the last lap of the race. According to Roush Fenway Racing, Newman left Halifax Medical Center on Feb. 19. Just hours earlier, Newman was reported to be "fully alert," "walking around" and playing with his two daughters as he continued to show "great improvement."

Appearing: