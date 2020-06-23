Main Content

NASCAR Drivers & Celebrities Rally Behind Bubba Wallace After Noose Is Found In His Stall

NASCAR is rallying behind Bubba Wallace. His fellow drivers and their crews all walked around his car on Monday. And as Wallace emerged he got emotional, wiping tears from his eyes as he hugged others on the track. They also stood with him as the National Anthem played. The show of solidarity comes after a noose was found in the driver’s garage stall on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully called for NASCAR to ban the confederate flag.

