Naomi Watts is getting real about the most challenging part of working with Jennifer Coolidge. While speaking with Access Hollywood, "The Watcher" star said it was difficult to keep a straight face and not laugh when acting alongside at Jennifer's impeccable comedic timing. "The hardest part about working with her is trying not to break apart," she said with a laugh. "The Watcher" is streaming now on Netflix.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight