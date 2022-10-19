Megan Fox Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors In Searing Instagram Return
Naomi Watts is getting real about the most challenging part of working with Jennifer Coolidge. While speaking with Access Hollywood, "The Watcher" star said it was difficult to keep a straight face and not laugh when acting alongside at Jennifer's impeccable comedic timing. "The hardest part about working with her is trying not to break apart," she said with a laugh. "The Watcher" is streaming now on Netflix.