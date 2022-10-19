Main Content

Naomi Watts Says 'Hardest Part' Of Working With Jennifer Coolidge Was Trying Not To Laugh

CLIP10/19/22

Naomi Watts is getting real about the most challenging part of working with Jennifer Coolidge. While speaking with Access Hollywood, "The Watcher" star said it was difficult to keep a straight face and not laugh when acting alongside at Jennifer's impeccable comedic timing. "The hardest part about working with her is trying not to break apart," she said with a laugh. "The Watcher" is streaming now on Netflix.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: the watcher, Jennifer Coolidge, Naomi Watts, Netflix
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.