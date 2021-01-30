Also available on the nbc app

Naomi Watts has had lots of memorable roles in her career, including portraying Princess Diana in the 2013 film "Diana." The actress told All Access about what made her sign on to the role: did saying yes to the project come to her in a dream? Plus, she and her "Penguin Bloom" co-star Andrew Lincoln discussed their new film, as well as the time a bird got a little too close to her on set! "Penguin Bloom" is streaming now on Netflix.

