Naomi Osaka is thanking a few famous friends for their support during an important time of self-care and reflection. The tennis star opened up about her personal journey in a candid essay for TIME published on July 8. Naomi shouted out Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama as just two of the public figures who have reached out following her decision to bow out of the 2021 French Open and Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

