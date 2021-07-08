Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Naomi Osaka Thanks Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama & More For Support Amid Mental Health Journey

CLIP07/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Naomi Osaka is thanking a few famous friends for their support during an important time of self-care and reflection. The tennis star opened up about her personal journey in a candid essay for TIME published on July 8. Naomi shouted out Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama as just two of the public figures who have reached out following her decision to bow out of the 2021 French Open and Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, naomi osaka, meghan markle, naomi osaka wimbledon, naomi osaka french open, Tennis, tennis players, sports, Michelle Obama, naomi osaka meghan markle, naomi osaka michelle obama, michael phelps
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.