Also available on the nbc app

Serena Williams and more celebrities are speaking out in support of Naomi Osaka, after the tennis champ withdrew from the 2021 French Open on Monday. Tennis great, Serena Williams reacted to the news in a post-match press conference following her own first-round win in the 2021 competition, according to the Associated Press. “I feel for Naomi…I think she is doing the best she can,” she said in part. A slew of other famous friends also rallied around the tennis pro, including Laurie Hernandez, Russell Wilson, Billie Jean King, Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay and more.

Appearing: