Also available on the NBC app

Supermodel Naomi Campbell chats with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans remotely about how life has been for her since self-isolating during the global coronavirus pandemic. Naomi says she developed the habit of wearing a mask and being super-hygienic from her modeling days in Japan, nearly 17 years ago. Plus, she talks joining Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's new show, "Making the Cut," despite vowing to never return to reality TV after "The Face."

Appearing: