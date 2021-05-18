Main Content

Surprise! Supermodel Naomi Campbell is now a super mom! The 50-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she had welcomed her first child by sharing an adorable photo of her hand cradling the newborn's tiny feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

