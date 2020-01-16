Also available on the nbc app

Watch out Jay Leno, Tim Allen wants to be the car king! Nancy Travis revealed to Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that her "Last Man Standing" co-stars Tim Allen and Jay Leno tend to have car duels on set. "Whenever Jay is an episode, a ridiculous car I've never heard of with a color I've never seen comes in and Tim comes in and backs in his car that's some other fancy model," she shared. Nancy also admitted why she is totally shocked the hit Fox show is still going strong on its eighth season.

