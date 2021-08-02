Also available on the nbc app

Simone Biles is going for the gold in balance beam and her teammate, MyKayla Skinner, is standing by her side. It was announced on Monday that the 24-year-old star athlete plans to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday alongside fellow Team USA Competitor Suni Lee. Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Simone’s Olympics roommate, MyKayla Skinner, who detailed how Simone made the decision to return to the beam. “I feel like last night, she’s like, ‘I’m ready for this, I feel like I can do this dismount and I feel really prepared’ so I think last night was the night she knew that she was going to be ready to go in and step in and do this,” MyKayla said. MyKayla said she is glad Simone made this choice and hopes she can put everything behind her and focus on her upcoming event. “She’s been working a new beam dismount so she’s not going to be doing twisting which is really good, and she said she’s feeling really confident,” she explained.

