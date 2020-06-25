Also available on the nbc app

Popular YouTuber Myka Stauffer has returned to social media with a lengthy statement nearly a month after she revealed that her family had rehomed their adopted Huxley. The mother of four attempted to explain her decision to fans, acknowledging she was “naïve, foolish, and arrogant” when she first brought Huxley home. See what else the YouTuber had to say about the controversy.

