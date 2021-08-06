My 600-lb Life star, Gina Marie Krasley has died. The 30-year-old reportedly passed away on August 1, according to an obituary. Gina Marie, who was a resident of Tuckerton, New Jersey, had more than 200 thousand followers on TikTok and was well known for creating the dancing has no size limit trend. Gina was married to her wife, Beth, who appears on the show with her, for six years before her death. The family requested friends attending the funeral this weekend wear pink and purple, which were Gina's favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested people make donations to a mental health charity of their choice.

