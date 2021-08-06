Main Content

My 600-lb Life Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead At 30

CLIP08/06/21

My 600-lb Life star, Gina Marie Krasley has died. The 30-year-old reportedly passed away on August 1, according to an obituary. Gina Marie, who was a resident of Tuckerton, New Jersey, had more than 200 thousand followers on TikTok and was well known for creating the dancing has no size limit trend. Gina was married to her wife, Beth, who appears on the show with her, for six years before her death. The family requested friends attending the funeral this weekend wear pink and purple, which were Gina's favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested people make donations to a mental health charity of their choice.

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: my 600 pounds life, gina marie krasley, dead, Death, TLC
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.