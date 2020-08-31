Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 MTV VMAs honored the late Chadwick Boseman by flashing back to one of the Marvel star’s most powerful onstage moments. The award show played a clip of the “Black Panther” star accepting the award for Best Hero at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards. “Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life,” he told the crowd, before giving his award to real-life hero James Shaw, Jr., who saved lives by disarming a gunman in Antioch, Tenn., that year.

