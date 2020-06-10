Also available on the NBC app

"The Challenge" star Dee Nguyen has been fired amid backlash over her controversial Black Lives Matter comments. MTV let the franchise alum go on Tuesday and issued a statement explaining that her remarks didn't align with the network's mission to support racial equality in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody. According to screenshots from fellow "Challenge" contestant Bayleigh Dayton, an Instagram commenter called Dee out for posting "thirst trap" photos on Blackout Tuesday and Dee replied, "People die every f***ing day." The 27-year-old issued an apology and said she was "stepping away" from social media to focus on her mental health.

