'Ms. Marvel' Star Iman Vellani Says It Has Been 'Comforting' To Have Brie Larson's Support

CLIP06/08/22

Iman Vellani is starring in the new Disney+ show "Ms. Marvel," and she's had the support of one Marvel superhero along the way, Brie Larson! "Just knowing that she is also going through a similar thing, even though she is a very established and successful actress it was very comforting to hear," she said. The 19-year-old actress also talked about playing the first Muslim superhero and what she hopes any person of color takes away from watching the show. "Ms. Marvel" starts steaming on Disney+ June 8.

Tags: Ms Marvel, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, mcu, Disney, marvel cinematic universe
