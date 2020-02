Also available on the NBC app

Rohan Chand tells Access about growing up reading Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book," and how Mowgli was his hero of his before he was cast in the film of the same name. Plus, the 14-year-old actor reveals what it was like to work with Christian Bale, director and co-star Andy Serkis, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett.

