Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna, has spoken out for the first time since Floyd died while in police custody last week. In a tearful address, Roxie described Floyd as “a good man” who loved his daughter. Appearing alongside her attorneys in Minneapolis, Roxie also called for justice. "I want everybody to know what these officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.”

