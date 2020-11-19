Also available on the nbc app

Mossimo Giannulli has reportedly begun his time behind bars. According to the Associated Press, the fashion designer reported to prison on Nov. 19 to start his five-month sentence for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the AP that Giannulli is serving his time at a federal prison in Lompoc, Calif., more than two hundred miles south of the Dublin, Calif., facility where his wife, Lori Loughlin, is currently being held.

