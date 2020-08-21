Also available on the NBC app

Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in federal prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. As part of the sentence, Lori Loughlin’s husband was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and do 250 hours of community service. In accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said the five-month prison sentence stipulated "is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances." "You have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy," the judge also noted.

Appearing: